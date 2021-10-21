William Charles, 86, of Hugo, passed away on Oct. 15, 2021 at Dallas VA Hospital.
Funeral services have been set for Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Brad Michael officiating. Interment will follow at Red Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday evening at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He was born in Garvin, Oklahoma on Dec. 30, 1934 to Abraham and Melissa James Charles. He served in the United States Army and the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his children, Charlene Sullivan, Helen Charles, Arlene Charles; grandchildren, James Frazier, Christopher Davis, Hannah Frazier, Shailee Davis, Shylene Davis, Kevin Charles, Loganne Charles; great-grandchildren, Jacob Frazier and Jordyn Frazier; sisters, Lucille Olive, Norma Aunko.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Baker.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Kevin Charles, Shylene Davis, Shailee Davis, Christopher Davis, James Frazier and Eddie Bray.
Online condolences may be sent to the Charles family at fry-gibbs.com.
