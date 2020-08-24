Funeral Service for Lewis Fleming, age 94, will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove. Officiating will be the Rev. Rodney Stanford. Serving as pallbearers will be Nick Finney, Kenneth Massey, Brian Whitenack, Alan Perkins, Mike Fleming, and Pat Perkins. Internment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove. He will lie in state during business hours on Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2020. Lewis Malcolm Fleming passed away the morning of Aug. 23, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1926, the seventh of nine children born to the union of Jesse Sims Fleming and Nancy Chaffin Fleming. He attended school at Burnett, Shady Grove and later Honey Grove.
In 1944, he was drafted in the U.S. Army. He spent two years in the South Pacific where he served in Luzon, Leyte and Mindanao.
Lewis married Hazel Irene Blankenship on Dec 5, 1944. To this union was born their daughter, Peggy Don Fleming, who gave them one grandson, Nicholas Finney.
Mr. Fleming and his wife ran businesses of various kinds for more than 55 years in Honey Grove, including the Dairy Bar, car wash and a laundromat.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #164 of Honey Grove and served all its major offices as well as the Grand Lodge of Texas as District Deputy Grand Master. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Honey Grove for 50 years where he served Treasurer for 11 years and taught a Sunday school class for 15 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Finney and husband, Kimo, of Paris, Texas; grandson, Nicholas Finney, of Dallas, Texas; sister, Patricia Ann Perkins, of Crowley, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Hazel; and seven siblings, Eugene, Sims, Avery, Bert and Morris Clifton Fleming, Maggie Dodd and Iris Hall.
To convey condolences or sign the online registry please visit coopersorrells.com.
