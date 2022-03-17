Nathan Dale Stephens, 61, of Powderly, passed away on March 13, 2022 at his residence. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Georgia Cemetery with Guy Parrish and Mickey Kelley officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Brown, Brent Brown, Steven Garrison, Galen Garrison, Bobby Garrison, Shawn Hicks, Donnie Stephens Jr. and DeWayne Stephens Jr.. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Chapel.
Nathan was born on Feb. 8, 1961 in Paris, a son of William Russell “Billy” and Ina Mae Coile Stephens.
Nathan loved trucking, fishing, and he won several awards for coon hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wm. Russell “Billy” Stephens and Ina Mae Bowden; and two sisters, Ina Marie Brown and husband, Harvey and Billie Ann Garrison and husband, Butch.
Survivors include brothers, Donnie Ray Stephens Sr., Cloid DeWayne Stephens Sr.; sisters, Peggy Anita Noah and Debra Gail Pate; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
