Voters will go to the polls May 1 to decide the fate of a $51.55 million North Lamar ISD bond election as the result of action taken this week by school trustees.
The referendum includes five propositions to include the following:
- Proposition A - Academics: $43,070,000
- Proposition B - Transportation: $1,800,000
- Proposition C -Technology: $405,000
- Proposition D - Athletics: $2,075,000
- Proposition E - Fine Arts: $4,200,000
Bond proposal projects include:
- 15 new buses to replace the current fleet that is past its useful life.
- The construction of a new energy-efficient elementary school with a storm shelter for 650 students in grades 2-5.
- The renovation of Everett Elementary Elementary for PreK-1 that includes an updated exterior, new roof, restrooms, HVAC and intercom system for increased safety.
- Upgraded safety and security features around the district, replacement of end-of-life HVAC units, repairs to the high school auditorium, gym and athletic facilities along with a fine arts addition at North Lamar High School.
- The repurpose of Bailey Intermediate School.
- Chromebooks, iPads and charging stations so that every student can participate in interactive and remote learning.
See the Thursday edition of The Paris News for more information about this story.
