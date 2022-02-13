Glenda Lois Bridges, 75, of Blossom, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services have been set for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Blossom Church of God with the Rev. Benny Dollins and the Rev. Daniel Hines officiating. Interment will follow at Smyrna Cemetery in Fannin County. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the church.
Glenda was born in Coldwater, Texas, on Jan. 26, 1947, to Eugene and Grace Palmer Dykes. She married Larry Bridges on Nov. 12, 1964. In 1976, Larry and Glenda began a long and joyful service to the Lord, pastoring churches for 40 years in Texas. Together they pastored the Blossom Church of God for 35 years, where she formed lifetime friendships in the church and the Blossom Community.
Glenda loved God, her church, her family and her dog, Buddy. She loved to ride horses, snow-ski and she cherished the vacations they took with long-time friends, Clay and Sharon Minton
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, the Rev. Larry Bridges; children, Vicki Bridges, and Ronnie Bridges and wife, Cobi; grandchildren, Kelsie Carson and Callan Bridges; her niece and nephew, that were like grandchildren to her, Jordan and Kirsten Bridges; mother-in-law, Lorene Bridges; brother-in-law and wife, Randall and Melissa Bridges; sister-in-law, Nancy Bridges; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Kim, Mike, John, Jennifer, Mark, Lori, Kevin, Amy and Kerry; and numerous other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Effie, Ann and Dot; brothers, Bill and Sonny; brother-in-law, Paul Wayne Bridges.
Serving as pallbearers are Clay Minton, Ronald Roddy, Gary McCain, Timmy Michael, Bob Pyeatt, Donny McHam, David Hart and Jerry Farris.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bridges family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
