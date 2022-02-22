Mollie Tucker Orr, 99, of Powderly, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Pine Tree Assisted Living.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Chaplain Bryce Jester and Chaplain Joe Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Orr, the daughter of Tommy Tucker and Beatrice Vinson Tucker, was born on July 31, 1922, in Coalgate, Oklahoma.
She retired in 1986, following a career that spanned many years with Westinghouse/North American Phillips Lighting Company.
Mollie loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening.
Her husband, Bruce Orr; a son, Jackie Orr, preceded her in death.
Survivors include a daughter, Becky Young and husband, Pat; grandchildren, Warren Orr and wife, Darcey, Junior Young and wife, Whitnee, Corey Young, Jay Orr and wife, Renee and Rhonda Orr; great-grandchildren, Bruce Orr, Chelcee Gernaat, Jessee Young, Jodee Young and Jack Henry Orr; great-great-granddaughter, Mayzee Gernaat; along with a host of friends.
