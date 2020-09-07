Michael Lynn Doyal, “Mike”, passed away peacefully and smiling at his home on Sept. 3, 2020, at the age of 73.
A private family service will be scheduled at a later date.
Mike was born on July 9, 1947 in Lamar County, to Dora and Travis Doyal.
After graduation from North Lamar Schools, he married Sharon Brothers in 1967 and they had one daughter, Lisa, born in 1969.
He lived most of his life in the surrounding area, and worked as a meat cutter for over 40 years.
Mike spent his life outdoors either fishing, hunting, or growing something to feed you. He wasn’t happy until everyone was stuffed, and the room was filled with laughter. His gregarious personality was contagious, and he never met a stranger. You could find him most evenings gathered around dominoes with friends, or in his recliner with a book. He always served others first, and life’s struggles never kept him down for long. His resilient spirit and zest for life amazed those lucky enough to know him.
He is survived by his wife of over 20 years, Sherry Doyal, of Paris, Texas; his daughter, Lisa Doyal Grossnickle and husband, Richard, of Paris, Texas; two grandsons, Dixon and Lucas Grossnickle, of Austin, Texas; sister, Wilma Floyd and husband, Tom, of Ft. Worth, Texas; sister, Betty Woolsey and husband, Charles, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sisters-in-law, Barbara Doyal and Hazel Doyal, both of Paris, Texas. Mike is also survived by his step-daughters and their families that he loved as his own, Tonia Hobbs and husband, Gene, and their son Adrian, Shellie Adams and her son, Evan. Mike leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a plethora of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Fay and Ed Fox; sister and brother-in-law, June and Billy Wayne Landers; brothers, Leonard Doyal and Jerry Doyal.
A very special thank you to the staff and residents of Simpson Place in Dallas that provided loving care and precious friendships in his final years.
Family request memorials be made in Mr. Doyal’s memory to, Lamar Co. Humane Society.
