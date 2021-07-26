Sarah Dean Mullens McCool, 76, of Arthur City, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
She was born in Lamar County on Jan. 28, 1945, to Clarence and Lucille McFadden Mullens. She married Earnest Lee McCool on Sept. 13, 1958. He preceded her in death.
She was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church.
Sarah is survived by her children, Margaret Fay McCool, Allen Glen McCool, Martha Dale O’Brien; grandchildren, Philip Chennault, Christi Cannady, Michelle Sikes, Matthew McCool, Sara Healey, Bryan Thompson; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Mullens, Donna Canida, Janice Johnston; brothers, Danny Mullens, Anthony Mullens, Gary Mullens.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sara Lee Chennault; sisters, Irene Mayes, Mary Anderson, Virginia McCool; brothers, Clarence Mullens, George Mullens.
Online condolences may be sent to the McCool family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
