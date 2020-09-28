Janis Carol Baker Chandler passed away on Sept. 26, 2020 in Paris, Texas, at the age of 81.
Janis was born in Gainesville, Texas to Roy and Esther Baker.
She Married W.D Chandler on June 1, 1955, they were married for 56 years. During those 56 years they had four children, Debbie Helton Chandler, Brinda Kay Peters, W.D (Dan) Chandler IV and Paula Harris.
She worked at Russell Newman Lingerie Factory for 15 years. When she left there her and W.D bought the Dairy Bar in Aubrey, they always stayed busy cooking those burgers! They left Aubrey and moved to Paris in 1983. After moving they purchased the Novice Store (W. D’s Grocery) and stayed there for 19 years still making those delicious burgers.
Janis was known for always lending an ear to anyone that needed to talk. She really enjoyed visiting with all her customers. They sold out in 2002 to retire and enjoy riding in the mountains and county roads.
Janis was the foundation that her family was built on; she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her family knows that she is rejoicing with W.D in heaven.
Janis is survived by her children, Debbie Chandler Helton, of Paris, Texas, Brinda Kay Peters and husband, Billy Joe Peters, of Paris, Texas, W.D Chandler IV (Dan) and wife, Shawn Chandler, of Bagwell, Texas and Paula Harris, of Reno, Texas; grandchildren, Brian Kimbrough, Charles McCoy, Brandy Pierce, Bridget Shelby, Crystal Samuel, Kristy Isbell, Daniel Chandler, Wade Chandler, Chassidy Chandler, Brittany Murray, Jana Pool, Amanda Daniel and Dustin Daniel; and five step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W.D Chandler; granddaughter, Cassie Reed; parents, John and Esther Smith; father, Roy Baker; sister, Wanda Sarsfield.
Family hour will be on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roden Pryor Funeral Home in Paris, Texas. Services will be on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Roden Pryor Funeral Home in Paris, Texas, with Wade White officiating. Following will be interment at Blanton Creek Cemetery in Bagwell, Texas, with Daniel Chandler, Wade Chandler, Dustin Daniel, Charles McCoy, Cody Pool and Jay Merritt serving as pallbearers, and honorary pallbearer, Brian Kimbrough.
