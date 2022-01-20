Betty Jean Daughtrey Lynch

Betty Jean “Jeannie” Daughtrey Lynch died peacefully at Pine Tree Ranch in Paris on Jan. 19, 2022, at the age of 94.
Jeannie was born on July 26, 1927, in Powderly, Texas, to Clay and Theo Daughtrey, one of nine children.
She married James Watson Lynch on May 19, 1945, they enjoyed 73 years of marriage. For five years they resided in Lamar County before moving to Midland, Texas. While in Midland she provided childcare in her home until 1965 when she began working for the Southwestern Drug Company. In 1979 James and Jeannie returned to Powderly where she enjoyed many years living near her childhood home. She was an active and dedicated member of Bounds Baptist Church until her health declined.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jimmie Kruntorad and husband, John, of Paris; son-in-law, Roger Scaff, of Powderly, Texas; granddaughters, Angela Messersmith and husband, Lee, of Benton, Illinois and Carin Campbell and husband, Sid, of Valley View, Texas; as well as five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Jeannie is also survived by sisters, Faye Rook, of Powderly and Belle Sheperd, of Flint, Texas; brother-in- laws, Bob Lynch and wife, Jackie, of Jefferson City, Missouri, Ralph Lynch and wife, Peggy, of Paris; sister-in-law, Sherry Brooks, of Arlington, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James; daughter, Betty Scaff; her parents; one sister; and five brothers.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan.l 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bright-Holland Funeral Home in Paris. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with interment following at Red Hill Cemetery in Powderly, Texas. The Rev. John McCollister and the Rev. Roger Scaff will officiate at the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jeannie’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Red Hill Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, 1443 FM 906E, Powderly, Texas 75473.
The family would like to thank Kim Rhein and the staff of Pine Tree Ranch along with the staff of Platinum Home Health for their loving care.
