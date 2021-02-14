BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will meet 10 minutes prior to its normal 9 a.m. Tuesday start to host a public hearing regarding a proposal to establish a 30 mph speed limit on CR 4945 in Leonard. The meeting is physically closed to the public as Covid-19 hospitalizations remain high, but may be attended via Zoom at meeting ID 832 3381 0481.
Commissioners will begin their regular meeting at 9 a.m. to tackle an agenda that includes a Covid-19 situation update and possible extension of the county’s related disaster plan. The agenda also includes possible action on the CR 4945 speed limit proposal; to reduce the statutory speed limit applicable to county roads from 60 mph to no less than 30 mph; on a request for proposal for updating the Fannin County Hazard Mitigation Plan; to address safety concerns with Bryco-Bryant Co. via a formal letter; and to award the wheelchair lift base scope of work for the Fannin County Courthouse restoration to Elevating System and Services.
