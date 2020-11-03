Oct. 30 to Nov. 3
Paris Police Department
Donetta Annette Robinson, 38: Public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Kentavious Tavar Expinoza, 25: Failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces (two counts).
David Wayne Perry, 47: Burglary of a habitation (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Jermaria Breyail Sanders, 23: Driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, abandonment/endangering a child/criminal neglect.
Shane Bradley Andrew Ellis, 24: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Erika Nichole Perry, 29: Aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon.
James Philip Domangue, 70: Burglary of a vehicle, criminal trespass.
Joseph Lee Christian, 24: Resisting arrest/search/transport, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jason Quint Jenkins, 42: Judgment nisi/failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.
Texas Parks and Wildlife
Talbert Dean Long, 39: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle with previous conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.