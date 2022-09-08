CLARKSVILLE — Red River County Jail is operating on a shoestring and a prayer with no relief in sight.
The county commissioners met Wednesday morning in executive session to discuss Sheriff’s Office personnel and after two hours the status quo remained.
“We talked about everything under the sun in executive session,” Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson said. “We actually accomplished very little.”
What prompted the personel discussion is the short-handed staff at the county jail and what can be done about it.
The jail is currently 10 people short of being fully staffed, according to the sheriff and the chief deputy.
“We have another one quitting on Friday,” said Chief Deputy Michael Pace. “Another one is quitting in November.”
The problem is two-fold, according to the officers. It is salary and recruitment, they said.
But there is no money for higher salaries as the commissioners have already passed the budget for the coming fiscal year.
“I know what we can’t do and that is to raise salaries,” Williamson said.
So it is up to recruitment of new faces to the force.
The jail has been understaffed since before January of this year when the sheriff put out a call for more deputies and jailers.
He went so far as to put out a big help wanted sign in front of the justice center that is still standing today.
“I’ve got to have 13 people for a 12-hour shift in the jail,” Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell said. “I have 13 people left for dispatch and jailing. When somebody goes out sick, I have to pull people from other jobs.”
The sheriff and chief deputy have worked dispatch, patrols and transport.
“We’ve got our bond clerk and trustee supervisor working the night shift,” Caldwell said.
“We are all here for the best interest of the county,” Pace said. “Everybody here pitches in to try to make the place work. We’re at the breaking point.”
“That is where mistakes come in,” Caldwell said. “Everybody up here is doing everything they can do to keep this place running.”
“This is a great community to work in,” Pace said.
