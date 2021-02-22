On Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, William “Curtis” Johns, loving husband and devout Christian, passed away at his home at the age of 68, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born on Nov. 30, 1952, in Paris, Texas, to Bill and Nonzalee Johns.
Curtis graduated from Chicota High School in 1971. He married his wife, Sandra on Oct. 26, 1974.
Curtis was preceded in death by both parents, Bill and Nonzalee Johns; and his sister, Cheryl Johns.
Curtis had a passion for music, he was an avid guitar player and enjoyed pickin’ and singing. Curtis was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed sharing his plethora of fishing knowledge with his grandkids. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his love for Jesus. Curtis enjoyed leading the praise team at his church, Powderly Church of God, and especially loved having his wife, Sandra, playing the mandolin right next to him.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Sandra Johns; his son, Lee Carr and wife, Shonda; granddaughter, Amber McCool and husband, Matt; grandson, Chris Carr and wife, Laci; granddaughter, Alisha Smith and husband, Zaccia; great-grandchildren, Clay Carr, Braylen and Carver Smith, Callen and Keelen Carr, Nate McCool and a precious baby on the way; his brother, Derryl Johns and wife, Linda; and too many nieces and nephews to count.
Miller & Miller Funeral Home of Hugo, Oklahoma.
