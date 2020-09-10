The Something Beautiful Ladies Retreat is set for 10 a.m., Saturday at Love Civic Center.
Sponsored by WMU, the retreat features Sandra Wakefield and Safeeya, with music by Jenna and Susan Toland and comedian Tammy Whitehurst.
The event is organized to observe social distancing guidelines with hand sanitizer available and a box lunch served for minimal contact. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.
Cost of tickets from now until the day of the event is $15. To register call 903-785-2890 or visit the Red River Baptist Association, 2320 Clarksville St. Participants are asked to bring a new or gently used coat of any size and/or dried Pinto beans for the North American Partnership Missions, serving Native American in Arizona and New Mexico.
