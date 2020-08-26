Good morning, Red River Valley!
Moisture is increasing in the atmosphere as Laura approaches the coast, and that will lead to an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m. Chances are 50% on this otherwise partly sunny day. The high is forecast at 88 degrees, but the ample mugginess will push the heat index value to as high as 99. Winds will come from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances will dip a bit tonight to 40% as the low falls to around 73.
Rain chances ramp up again Thursday with a 70% chances of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Some storms could produce heavy rain. The day will otherwise be cloudy with a high near 82. Expect some wind from the east northeast at 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rain chances Thursday night fall to 50%. It'll be mostly cloudy with a low near 71. Winds will shift to come from the north at 5 to 15 mph and shift again to come from the west after midnight. Gusts could get as high as 30 mph.
Bring an umbrella if you're heading out, and enjoy your Wednesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.