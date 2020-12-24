The Texas Department of State Health Services recently updated the way it reports statistics about the Covid-19 health pandemic, and that’s led to a change in The Paris News’s Covid-19 tracking graphic.
Changes in the state’s reporting include separating confirmed Covid-19 diagnoses from probable diagnoses. As a result, the newspaper’s reported total case count was lower than the reported estimated recoveries because the state continues to report total recoveries. The total case count in the graphic now reflects the combined number of confirmed and probable cases as reported by the state health department’s Covid-19 dashboard.
As always, state health department data is used for Red River, Fannin and Delta counties in Texas and for Choctaw County, Oklahoma, while the Paris-Lamar County Health District’s data is used for Lamar County. State data also is used for statewide statistics. Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center data is used for U.S. statistics.
Additionally, the Texas Department of State Health Services has started reporting active case counts for all counties, and that data has been incorporated into the graphic. As a result, the upper portion has changed to show the total number of active cases for the Red River Valley.
