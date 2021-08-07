Monday
NLISD: 6 p.m., administration building, school board meeting.
Thursday
Higgins Elementary School: 4 to 6 p.m., Meet the Teacher.
Stone Middle School: 4 to 6 p.m., schedule pick-up and Meet the Teacher.
Bailey Intermediate School: 4 to 6 p.m., come and go event for parents and students; school supplies may be dropped off in class.
Everett Elementary School: 4 to 6 p.m., come and go event for parents and students; school supplies may be dropped off in class.
Parker Elementary School: 5 to 7 p.m., come and go event for parents and students; school supplies may be dropped off in class.
AUG. 16
NLISD: First day of classes.
North Lamar High School: 7:30 to 8 a.m., Students may pickup schedules in the B Gym.
AUG 21
North Lamar High School: King of Sports Championship Wrestling fundraiser, high school gym, doors open 6:30 p.m., bell time 7 p.m. Tickets, general admission, $10 advance, $15 at the gate; ring-side tickets $20 advance, $25 at the gate. Tickets will be available at the office.
Send listings for On Campus to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
Staff Reports
