Free Covid-19 testing is coming to Paris at Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville St. Testing will be available Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration is available at GoGetTested.com.
This will be an oral test, and there are no requirements for testing except those getting tested should not eat or drink 15 minutes prior to getting tested. Results should come back within 40 to 96 hours, and positive results receive a medical consultation from a health care provider.
