Patricia Lois Wesley Porter, 58, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services were scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, burial followed in Highland Cemetery at Deport. The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Patricia, the daughter of Joseph Zedrick Wesley and Pauline Paxton Wesley, was born on March 18, 1963, in Talihina, Oklahoma.
She graduated from Prairiland High School. Her career, as a cook in the healthcare industry, spanned many years. During those years, she worked at the Deport Nursing Home and at Stillhouse Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Her parents; a brother, Carl Wesley; and two sisters, Bertha Rhame and Phyllis Taylor preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Porter; two grandchildren, Chase and Sherry; a sister, Pam Humphrey and husband, Buddy; and two brothers, Michael Wesley and Danny Billy Jr. and wife, Teresa and their children, Mallie Angeles and Danny Billy III; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be, Braulio Angeles, Danny Billy Jr., Danny Billy III, Chase Broun, Chester Taylor and Tyree Hearn.
