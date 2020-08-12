Donald Ray Rhodes, of Tyler, navigated his final flight home on Aug. 7, 2020.
Respecting public health concerns, a virtual memorial service will be available for viewing.
A park bench will be donated in Don’s memory to Trail de Paris in Paris, Texas at a future date.
Don was born on Aug. 20, 1939 in Lamar County, Texas, to Lewis Lee Rhodes and Margaret Foster Rhodes.
Don attended North Lamar Schools and graduated from Hugo High School. In school, he excelled in math, science, agriculture and basketball.
Don received his private pilot’s license at age 17. He enjoyed aviation, marksmanship, antique tractor auctions, welding, horses and hunting. He was fond of his many hunting dogs, especially Chrissy.
He moved to Tyler in 1958 to work for East Texas Typewriter Exchange and attend Tyler Junior College. He served as a Sergeant in the 49th Armored Division of the Army National Guard in Fort Polk, Louisiana. He was a member of the 3rd Armored Rifle Battalion, 144th Infantry, Company C. He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Berlin Airlift.
In the early 1970’s, Don formed National Office Machines. He went on to form Rhodes Business Equipment.
Don loved Belinda and her family. He valued and respected his son-in-law, Tracy Hammock.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Betty Brents; two infant brothers.
He is survived by his family, daughter and son-in-law, Belinda and Tracy Hammock, of Austin; grandsons, Ryan and Carson Hammock, of Austin; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Sherry Rhodes, of Whitehouse; sister and brother-in-law, Melba and Don Herring, of Tyler; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Johnny Jackson, of Weatherford; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and David Liles, of Hugo, Oklahoma; a host of nieces and nephews.
“I would like to fly an airplane just one more time…” Don, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to The North Lamar ISD Education Foundation,'FFA Scholarship/Outstanding Agricultural Student In Memory of Donald Ray Rhodes, P.O. Box 1972, Paris, Texas 75460 or The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
