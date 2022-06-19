Mamie Ruth Edwards was born on Nov. 2,1930, to the parentage of the late Raso Wade and Bennie Dixon Wade in Biardstown, Texas.
She attended Gibbons High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hetrolia Edwards; and sons, Charles and Hetrolia Edwards Jr.
Mamie was a faithful member of the Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church until her health failed. She loved God, her family and her church family very dearly. She enjoyed reading her Bible, doing word searches, working in her flowerbed, watching the Dallas Cowboys play football, and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s ball games. She was known for waking early and starting her day. Each morning she’d pray, bathe and dress to impress, with her cap/hat, makeup, jewelry and matching outfit and shoes.
She was a very caring individual, who even in her sickness, was constantly concerned about the well being of others.
Mamie entered eternal rest on June 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Services will be on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Paris, Texas with Pastor Richard Jones, eulogist.
Interment will be in Fairland Cemetery in Paris, Texas, under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home, 500 E. Church Street, Clarksville, Texas.
She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Bennie (the Rev. Billy) Shepherd and Joyce Milton, of Paris, Texas, Maxine (Larry) Ellis, of Brookston, Texas, Kimberly Battle, of St. Peter’s, Missouri, and Stephanie Edwards, of San Antonio, Texas; sons, Robert (Cora) Edwards, of Tyler, Texas, JB (Mary) Edwards, of Longview, Texas, Fred (Debra) Edwards, of Paris, Texas and James ”Mickey” Edwards, of Hugo, Oklahoma; sister, Margaret Wade, of Paris, Texas; 22 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Johnny (Louella Young )Wade and Ed (Dora) Dixon; parents, Raso (Bennie) Wade; husband, Hetrolia Edwards; sister, Juanita Walker; brother, Leon Wade; sons, Charles and Hetrolia Edwards Jr.; son-in-law, Robert Milton.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.