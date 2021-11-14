Ivy Mae Fendley, 88, of Blossom, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Dr. Tim Reger and the Rev. Jack Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Fendley, the daughter of J. R. Ham and Dollie Mae Pearce Ham, was born Oct. 25, 1933, in Minter, Texas.
She graduated from Blossom High School. Following graduation, she and Jeff Fendley were married and moved to New Mexico where she worked for the telephone company. After the death of her husband in 1961, she moved back to Paris and enrolled at Paris Junior College. Ivy went on to East Texas State University where she received her teaching degree. Her career in education began in 1965, at Blossom Elementary where she taught second grade. She eventually moved to the North Lamar School District where she taught until her retirement in 1994. She taught a plethora of students in her years of teaching and remained close to many of her students.
She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and the Lamar Delta Retired Teachers Association. Ivy served in the mission filed through the Mission Service Corps with the Red River Valley Baptist Association. For a number of years she volunteered at L. P. McCuistion Regional Medical Center and Paris Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sons, Glenn Dale Fendley and Danny Ray Fendley; and a brother, Ray Ham.
Survivors include two sons, Ronnie Fendley and wife, Linda, and Mark Fendley and wife, Brenda; six grandchildren, Micah Fendley, Joshua Fendley and wife Rachel, Emily Miranda and husband, Hector, Sue Lynn Sanders and husband, Greg, Samantha Boyd and husband, James, and Stacey Hively and husband, Doyle, 12 great-grandchildren;and three sisters, Jerry Nell Stout and husband L. C., Juanita Arnold and husband Bill, and Edwina Alexander; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be: Micah Fendley, Joshua Fendley, Hector Miranda, James Boyd, Doyle Hively and Greg Sanders.
