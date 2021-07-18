City of Clarksville

The Clarksville City Council will discuss the 2021 street improvements project between the city and Gist Enterprises and afterwards discuss the remaining street funds budget at Tuesday evening’s meeting.

The council will also consider amending the city’s water and sewer rates.

They will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 800 W. Main St. in Clarksville.

Kim Cox is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.