The Clarksville City Council will discuss the 2021 street improvements project between the city and Gist Enterprises and afterwards discuss the remaining street funds budget at Tuesday evening’s meeting.
The council will also consider amending the city’s water and sewer rates.
They will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 800 W. Main St. in Clarksville.
