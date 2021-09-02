The aroma of roasted Hatch chiles will fill Market Square beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday morning as the seventh annual Hatch Chile Festival gets underway.
Roasted chile from New Mexico, mariachi music and kids games are all part of the festivities that have become the most popular day at Market Square.
Vendors Ron Preusse and Mike Head will bring their chile roasters to the market to roast roughly 2,500 pounds of fresh chiles straight from New Mexico. Plans are to extend the market until 4 p.m.
