The Paris Police Department has charged a 21-year-old man with murder.
Police records show officers were called to the 2900 block of Clarksville Street at 10:06 p.m. Sunday for a shooting. A corresponding incident number on the department's arrest listing shows officers took Ashton Jacorrien Green, 21, into custody. Green is charged with murder and aggravated robbery.
Twelve officers responded to the call. Police said officers found a deceased person, who has not been publicly identified. Witnesses at the scene told officers Green shot the deceased person, police said.
Green had left the scene, but was later found in the 2900 block of Clark Lane, where he was arrested, police said.
Green was detained this afternoon in the Lamar County Jail with bond on the murder charge set at $150,000 and bond on the aggravated robbery charge set at $100,000, according to online jail records.
