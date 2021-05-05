Paris police stopped a motorcycle in the 2100 block of North Main Street at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday for a registration violation. The driver, 24-year-old Tanner Keith Dudley, of Paris, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Dudley was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating motorcycle dirt bike thefts
Police responded to a theft report in the 600 block of North Main Street at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. An employee reported that upon entering the office, they saw the gate sensor monitor of the alarm system was flashing. They found the gate was open, and they checked the security video system. The employee found where two juvenile males had forced the security lock open and had stolen two motorcycle dirt bikes.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
