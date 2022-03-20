8, of Paris, Texas, passed away on March 16, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time.
James was born on Nov. 23, 1943, in East Chicago, Indiana. After graduating from high school in Hammond, Indiana, in 1962, he attended the University of Utah for one year on a basketball scholarship. James then transferred to Montana State University where he continued playing basketball and in 1967 he graduated with a degree in business education. In December of 1969, he married his wife, Dena, of Crown Point, Indiana.
His first coaching job was as an assistant coach at Midwestern University from 1970-74 where he also earned a Master of Science degree in physical education. James then got the opportunity to become a head basketball coach at Panola College where he coached from 1974-76. He was awarded Coach of the Year in 1975. From 1976-81, he served as an assistant coach at the University of North Texas. During his time at UNT, he also earned his EdD in education. His last coaching stop was at Paris Junior College from 1981-86. In 1986, he became vice president of student services at PJC and later became athletic Director. He retired in 2008 after serving PJC students and athletes for 27 years. In 2006 James was inducted into the Montana State University Basketball Hall of Fame. He enjoyed trips to Colorado and Montana, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
James is survived by his wife, Dena Moffitt; children, Melissa Phillips, Amy Williams and Ryan Moffitt; and grandchildren, Caylen and Allen (AJ) Moffitt; and Cameron and Lauren Phillips.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
