Deanie Roach Merritt, age 75, passed away at her home in Houston, Texas on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
Deanie was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Aug. 29, 1946, the youngest of two children born to Hubert and Mary Helen Cook Roach.
After spending her early years in Hugo, she was raised in Paris, Texas from age 7. Deanie attended Paris public schools and graduated from Paris High School in 1964.
In 1961, while still a student at PHS, she met Jack Eldon Merritt, the son of Elva Nichols Merritt and Lawson Alvin Merritt. Deanie and Jack married in 1967 and were married for 47 years. Following her graduation from Abilene Christian University in 1967, Deanie began her career in education at Aldine Middle School in Houston, Texas, where she served passionately for 28 years, first as a teacher and later as Assistant Principal.
After teaching Home Economics for 11 years, Deanie obtained her Masters Degree in Education and Administration in 1979 from Sam Houston State University. Deanie was passionate about helping all children achieve their best on a personal and educational level. Her caring and generous heart touched the lives of every child in her path, as well as her family and her many friends, leaving a forever positive imprint.
Deanie was preceded in death by her husband Jack Merritt; sister, Helen Norman; mother, Mary Helen Roach; father, Hubert Roach; and step-mother, Eulalia Roach.
She is survived by her four nieces, Karen Norman, of Austin, Texas, Laurie Gwyn, of Wichita, Kansas, Laura Merritt, of Austin, Texas and Natasha Merritt, of San Francisco, California and their families; her brother-in-law, Lawson Merritt and his wife, Sharon Foster Watts Merritt; and brother-in-law, Mike Merritt and his wife, Diane Rodgers Merritt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.