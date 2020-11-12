Paris police responded to the 1000 block of Lamar Avenue at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday to assist the Paris Fire Department in an investigation.
The complainant reported that their 36-year-old daughter had set several small fires in a bedroom before getting into an altercation with the complainant and leaving the scene. Police said the complainant was able to extinguish the fires before any major damage occurred.
The incident is under investigation.
Men attempt to pay with fake bill
Paris police responded to the 2600 block of N. Main Street at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a fraud. The clerk reported that two younger Black men had attempted to purchase a cigarette lighter with a fake $100 bill.
The clerk said the suspects left the scene on foot before the police were called. The incident is under investigation.
Stolen vehicle found
Paris police found and recovered a vehicle in the 500 block of 3rd Street SE at 4:03 Thursday. The vehicle had been reported as stolen through the Dallas Police Department.
No one was found in or near the vehicle. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested two people on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.