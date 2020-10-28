All students at North Lamar ISD can now receive breakfast and lunch meals at no charge due to a waiver through the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Starting Nov. 1 through June 2021, all students who chose to eat in the lunch line may eat free.
“Children will receive a healthy breakfast and lunch every school day, at no cost,” Director of Food Services Diana McGregor said. “This applies to students who are attending classes in school or virtual classes at home. Parents may pick up meals for their children who are remote learners at designated schools.”
McGregor reminds parents that any charges made to student accounts before Nov. 1 need to be paid in full.
The waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture are to support the continued operation of meal service in response to Covid-19.
