Evelyn Roth Winkler, 60, of Hooks, Texas, formerly of Paris, passed away on Friday Sept. 11, 2020, at her home in Hooks, after a courageous fight against ALS, with family surrounded by her side.
Her smile will live on forever.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday Sept. 18, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1959, a daughter of Fred Wendell and Essie Louise Baxter Roth.
She was a machine operator for Solvay and held an Associate’s Degree from PJC.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Earl and Evelyn Baxter, and May Roth; parents, Fred and Louise Roth; nephew, “Little” Wayne Roth Jr.; and the father of her children, Danny Winkler.
She is survived by her children, Jason Roth, of Paris and Kassa Ashmore, of Hooks; grandchildren, Rhett, Addi and Aiden Ashmore; eight siblings, Yvonne Rhoton, Dianne Roth, Arthur Roth and wife, PJ, Lee Roth and wife, Penny, Wayne Roth Sr., Kelly McClain and husband, Scott, Rebecca Fuqua, Millie Gregory and husband, David; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Aiden Ashmore, Mitchell Hoskins, Micah Hoskins, Scott McClain, David Gandy and Randy Larson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Roth and Rhett Ashmore.
If desired, memorials may be made to the ALS Association or Team Gleason in her memory.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
