When it comes to hiring help in the Red River Valley, the struggle is real.
Not only are private employers like Catfish King and Express Employment Professionals having issues finding applicants, but so are nonprofits like the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society’s REACH Center.
The REACH Center, at 505 Lamar Ave., provides services to families of young people with autism, Down Syndrome, and intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities by offering after-school care and programs designed to offer every chance to succeed. But it takes people to make it happen, and now executive director Krissy Crites fears she’ll have to temporarily cut the number of clients the center can serve if help doesn’t arrive soon.
“If I don’t have at least two more people by next Friday, then yes, I will have to make temporary cuts,” Crites said Friday evening.
She’s looking for someone 18 and older with good patience and a willingness to learn and train. The REACH Center invests between $150 and $200 in new employees for training, Crites said.
She encourages anyone on the fence about returning to the workforce now who might also have an interest in helping special needs children to do so because many client families depend on the REACH Center’s services so that they too can go to work.
Crites said the work of the REACH Center is deeply rewarding, and many previous staff members have gone on to have full fledged careers in social services.
Ideally, the REACH Center will need up to five new employees to help with its summer program, which is open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., her immediate need is for two. To apply, contact the REACH Center at 903-783-1922 or email info@rrvdss.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.