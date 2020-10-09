Bobby Joe Morton, age 84, passed away on Aug. 6, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He was born to Mary Ellen Whitley and Samuel Tapleton Morton on Jan. 22, 1936.
He was raised on the cotton farm where his family worked outside of Detroit, Texas. He graduated from high school early, at 15, attended Paris Junior College, and then went on to get his bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech. He served in the Air Force, and did a tour in Japan. After achieving his PhD in nuclear physics, he went on to work for defense contractor SAIC, where he enjoyed a 30 year career as a scientist.
He was a loving and devoted father, an avid bridge player, a news junkie, a science fiction fan, and in his younger years a beach volleyball player. He was intellectually curious and always wanted to know how things worked and why things were the way they were.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Araujo Morton; and his brother, Leonard Samuel Morton.
He is survived by his daughters, Kiera Cox and Whitney Morton Woodcock; their mother, Joan O’Dwyer; his brother, Donald Ray Morton; grandsons, Christopher Schmidt, Otis Cox and Stephen Woodcock; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and other family.
There will be no funeral due to concerns over Covid-19. His virtual memorial is located at mykeeper.com/profile/BobbyMorton/
