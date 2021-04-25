Paris Junior College Stock
Paris Junior College

Paris Junior College’s Board of Regents are expected to consider a contract for internet services from LEARN for the Paris campus and Greenville and Sulphur Springs centers when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Math & Science Building, 2400 Clarksville St. in Paris.

Also on the agenda is possible action to McClanahan and Holmes LLP to perform the 2020-2021 independent audit; to consent to the tax re-sale of 24 properties bid-off to the City of Paris; and a report from school president Dr. Pam Anglin.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

