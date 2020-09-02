Carolyn Ann Dickerson, 52, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service has been set for Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert Myre officiating.
She was born in Odessa, Texas on Sept. 23, 1967 to Carol L. Dake Sr. and Patricia Chipman Dake.
She is survived by her husband, William Dickerson; children, Jermey Laffoon and wife, Nikki, Heather Meeks, Patty Hudson and husband, Chance, Johnny Crutchfield Jr. and wife, Jessica and Hope Dickerson; grandchildren, Jade Cooper, Tommy Parker, Austin Parker, Noah Laffoon, Baylor Meeks, Tyler Hudson, Kaley Hudson, Dayton Hudson, Tesslyn Hudson, Caliana Hudson, Mack Hudson, Kylie Crutchfield and Johnny Crutchfield III; one soon-to-be great-grandbaby; brothers, Carol Dake Jr. and Carl Dake; sister-in-love, Torchie Beatty; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brittany Crutchfield; husband, Johnny Crutchfield Sr.; parents, Carol and Patricia Dake.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dickerson family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.