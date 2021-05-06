Kimberly-Clark Corporation today announced the recipients of its 2021 Bright Futures Scholarships. In Paris, where Kimberly-Clark has a diaper manufacturing facility, a college scholarship was awarded to Katrina Hellmann, a student at Hellmann Homeschool and the daughter of Steven and Michele Hellmann.
Established in 1993, the Bright Futures program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and awards college scholarships to children of Kimberly-Clark employees across North America. Recipients are selected based on their academic performance, extracurricular activities, work experience and community involvement.
Each scholarship is worth up to $20,000 ($5,000 per year for up to four years) for full-time students studying at accredited colleges and universities. This year, scholarships totaling $960,000 were awarded to 48 students in 13 states. Since its inception, the program has awarded over $45 million in scholarships to 2,250 students.
“We are proud to present Katrina with a Bright Futures college scholarship in recognition of her academic accomplishments,” said Jenny Lewis, vice president of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation. “We are pleased to support her as she pursues her studies in higher education, and we wish her continued success.”
According to information provided by K-C, Hellman has yet to decide which college she will attend but intends to major in electrical engineering. She is a member of and served as president of Phi Theta Kappa Paris Junior College Chapter, and has been inducted into the organization’s Hall of Honor, as received the PTK STAR award. She played girls softball and was co-founder of a creative writing Club and placed first in PJC’s short story contest,
Established in 1952, the Kimberly-Clark Foundation is the charitable arm of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and is dedicated to supporting global causes that create lasting social change. supporting and strengthening families around the world. Together with funding from the corporation and employees, its primary focus is on social and community investments that increase access to sanitation, help women and children thrive, and empower women and girls.
