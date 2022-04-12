STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/4: Bridges had quite the week in athletics for the Lady Patriots. She was crowned district champion in golf, as well as in the pole vault and triple jump at the district track and field meet, setting a new school record in the triple jump. She also placed second in the long jump at the district competition. She added to her week with a 2-for-3 game against Commerce on the softball field, driving in an RBI and scoring two runs herself.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/4: Bridges had quite the week in athletics for the Lady Patriots. She was crowned district champion in golf, as well as in the pole vault and triple jump at the district track and field meet, setting a new school record in the triple jump. She also placed second in the long jump at the district competition. She added to her week with a 2-for-3 game against Commerce on the softball field, driving in an RBI and scoring two runs herself.
NAME:
Presley Limbaugh
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/4: Across two softball games last week, Limbaugh came away with a hit in every single one of her at-bats, going 3-for-3 in both, and also driving in a trio of RBIs in each game. The strong hitting included a home run in her team’s win over Celeste and a triple in their win against Bland.
NAME:
Brody Mahan
SCHOOL:
Honey Grove
YEAR: Freshman
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/4: Mahan was splendid in his team’s game against Bland last week. He went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, and recorded an extra-base hit in each, with two triples and a double.
NAME:
Mason Napier
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/4: Napier established himself as the top golfer in his district last week, posting the top individual score of the district tournament with rounds of 67 and 75.
NAME:
Maddie Shires
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/4: Shires found great success at the plate last week, going 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs against Commerce, and going 3-for-4 with two more RBIs against Edgewood.
