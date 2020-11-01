Brad Bassano, principal of Prairiland Junior High School, has announced the honor roll for the school’s first six weeks reporting period of the 2020-21 school year.
A Honor Roll
Sixth-grade: River Arnold, Kristofer Baker, Kinleigh Berry, Hensley Blalock, Brenda Carranco, Emilyn Crysel, Chloe Gray, Elijah Gribble, Mallory Griffin, Preslie Jernigan, Leyton King, Layla Leach, Viani Lopez, Devyn Marrs, Reese Mayer, Cayden McQueen, Jackson Middleton, Cheyenne Parks, Brooklyn Robertson, Ally Stapleton, Mikaela Wheeler and Laney Woodall.
Seventh-grade: Addison Bettis, Austen Gordon, Keeton Kinabrew, Dalin Murdock, Anderson Newberry, Emilee Stowell and Austin Wantland.
Eighth-grade: Matthew Bene, Allison Choate, Jasmine Elrod, Gracy Hignight, Dalton Mackenzie, Butler Mathews, Lucy May, Fischer Morrison, Emma Morton, Sophia Ray, Heather Rogers, Luke Rolen, Ty Shannon, Ryleigh Sims and Aidyn Springer.
A-B Honor Roll
Sixth-grade: Adam Anderson, Gracie Avance, Paislee Bangs, Jay Briggle, Trenton Coleman, Khristopher Cox, Evan Dorries, Janae Draper, Kelbi Forry, Maria Jesus Fuerte, Nelson Gonzalez Garcia, Emrie Gonzalez, Clayton Grimes, Haven Keisler, Aiden Lane, Hunter Latham, Maverick Leach, Alexander Marical, Grace Michael, Isabella Miranda, Gauge Moree, Mackee O’Neal, Christian Parham, Ethan Parham, Justin Prazak, Eli Robertson, Sydney Smith, Malia Stinson, Valerie Teague, Jardin Watson and Sadie Young.
Seventh-grade: Nathan Allen, Callan Bridges, Jacob Brown, Ava Bulls, Hadynn Cornmesser, Jason Elrod, Nixon Fendley, Christian Fields, Kylie Fox, Haley Grimes, Aubreigh Hagood, Lauren Hamil, Brylee Harris, Michael Hartgroves, Jaylie Johnson, Leland Jones, Joslin Lewis, Audrey Martin, Isabella McClain, Tatum Merritt, Wyatt Moore, Brisa Moreno, Easton Newman, Allie Oats, Brynlee Penwell, Mason Pilkington, Luke Rhoades, Ava Sessums, Emily Smith, Tenley Smith, Bailee Taylor, Chasitie Upchurch, Morgan Veal, Jayden Whitaker and Grier Wood.
Eighth-grade: Samantha Anderson, Vanessa Anderson, Maribel Banda, Hank Blackburn, Addison Bulls, Alexis Callaway, Madison Coleman, Lucas Cox, Gracey Davidson, Marlie Eppler, Eathan Folse, Ella Gilbert, Karlie Harp, Lexi Hutson, Hagen Jordan, Brenda Lagunes, James Metts, Ethan Miranda, Scout Nation, Maebry Parris, Colby Peek, Mason Pusateri, Lucas Riney, Claire Smith, Karsyn Stover, Victoria Torres, Asa Underhill, Kenleigh Watson, Madox Yaross and Austin Young.
