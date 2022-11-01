John Wesley Plank, age 79, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Nietta “Nikki” Plank, Mary Frances Plank, Gwendolyn Plank; brother, William Plank Sr.; sisters, Shirley Karg, Peggy Acott; grandson, Cory Ball; great-grandson, Malachi Grajeda.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1943, to William and Florence Plank Sr., of Fleming Colorado, where he grew up.
Always striving for excellence, he set several records on Track and Field.
He married Gwendolyn Ann Hill on June 21, 1960, and together they had four children. He was a successful salesman and restaurateur. Upon retiring, he became an ordained preacher and had a prison ministry in Texas.
He is survived by brothers, Bobby Jack and Norma Plank, of Sterling, Colorado, Mark and Faye Plank, of Brush, Colorado, Lary and Cynthia Gober, of Bridgeport, Texas, Michael Plank, of Perryton, Texas, Steven and Carol Plank, of Bogata, Texas, Matthew Plank, of Sterling, Colorado; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Services are to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, 2601 Lamar Ave, Paris, Texas 75460. The Rev. Prentice Burks to officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.