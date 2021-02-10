Craig James Cannon, 36, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Chad Lamb officiating. Burial will follow in Cuthand Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
He was born on July 20, 1984, in Paris.
Craig attended Rivercrest High School. He was a directional driller in the oil fields and also worked construction.
Survivors include his parents, Jerri Smith and Steve Cannon and wife, Dorothy; five children, Jackson Cannon, Kaleb Cannon, Lily Cannon, Noah Cannon and Raelynn Cannon; four brothers, Stefan Cannon and wife, Tonya, Brian Cannon and wife, Candace, Bryce Cannon and Jared Smith; a sister, Alexis Smith; an aunt, Deaun Jackson and husband, Richard; an uncle, Shaun Cannon and wife, Dawn; along with a host of friends.
Craig loved his children with all his heart and made the most out of the time he had with them. Craig loved his friends and family like no other and would have done anything for any of them. Craig enjoyed his life to the fullest and had many good times.
Casket bearers will be Stefan Cannon, Brian Cannon, Jared Smith, Jason Griffin, Aaron Cheney and Eddie Misek. Honorary bearers will be Keith Barrett and Roy Barrett.
