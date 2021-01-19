Paris High School engineering students took some of their class time recently to meet by Zoom with former Paris High School engineering students. Due to Covid-19 protocols this year, the engineering class has not been able to bring in guest speakers or have mentors with Kimberly-Clark college interns.
“Our STEM students benefit from opportunities to connect with college and young professionals,” Instructor Jodi Andoe said. “This Q&A Zoom session gave students the opportunity to ask questions about college and careers to someone who once sat where they are now, contemplating the next step in their future.”
Former students joining in on the Zoom call were:
Kira McFadden, Class of 2018, currently studying Electrical Avionics and Engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Anna Floyd, Class of 2018, currently studying Computer Science and Mathematics at LeTourneau University.
Milin Mistry, Class of 2018, currently studying Engineering Technology in Mechatronics at Texas A&M University.
Parker Lewis, Class of 2014, University of North Texas class of 2018. Parker is a Quality Engineer with Lockheed Martin.
Conor Henry, Class of 2014, Oklahoma State University class of 2018. Conor is an Electrical Engineer with Kimberly-Clark.
