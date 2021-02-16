Donald Ray Darden

Donald Ray “Donny” Darden, 66, of Deport, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his home.
Private burial will be made in Highland Cemetery at Deport on Thursday. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a private memorial service for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 at First United Methodist Church in Deport, with the Rev. Nancy Hutchens Russell and the Rev. Debra May officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Facebook page of First United Methodist Church in Deport. (FUMC Deport) The family asked that those attending via Facebook leave a message for the family.
Donny, the son of Jimmy David Darden and Betty Jean Burson Darden, was born on Oct. 4, 1954, in El Dorado, Arkansas.
He graduated from Carter High School in Dallas. Donny attended Grayson County Junior College on a baseball scholarship. He then attended East Texas State University.
He worked with Sparks Metal for 13 years followed by a 30 career with McElroy Metal/Metal Mart. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Deport.
Donny was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Dusty Darden; a brother, Jim Darden; and his father-in-law, J. A. Sparks.
Survivors include his wife, Dawne Sparks Darden, whom he married on Nov. 26, 1976, building 44 years of family and memories; a son, David J. Darden, of Longview; his mother-in-law, Juanita Sparks, of Deport; and a chosen granddaughter, Cayci Collins, of Deport; along with a plethora of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First United Methodist Church in Deport, 177 Pecan St., Deport, TX 75435 or The American Diabetes Association, 12850 Spurling Rd., Dallas, TX 75230.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
