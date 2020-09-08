SEPT. 4 to SEPT. 8
Fire Code Violation
Sept. 6
3:22 to 3:26 p.m., 3935 Smallwood Road.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Sept. 5
12:59 to 12:59 a.m., 614 26th St. SE.
Sept. 7
12:45 to 1:18 a.m., 811 E. Austin St.
8:40 to 9:01 p.m., 218 S. Main St.
Grass/Brush Fire
Sept. 6
8:07 to 8:17 p.m., 5000 Bonham St.
First Responder-Paris
Sept. 4
12:52 to 12:56 p.m., 1310 Clarksville St.
Sept. 5
2:34 to 2:55 a.m., 2258 W. Austin St.
3:36 to 3:55 a.m., FR 2648/CR 44300.
1:25 to 1:40 p.m., 2140 College St.
2:51 to 2:59 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
6:26 to 6:39 p.m., 2525 W Sherman St.
8:23 to 8:48 p.m., 1401 7th St. NE.
8:45 to 8:57 p.m., 230 3rd St. NE.
10:59 to 11:09 p.m., 334 CR 45060.
Sept. 6
7:35 to 7:41 p.m., 14000FR 1497.
Sept. 7
1:47 to 2:09 a.m., 1330 29th St. NE.
8:38 to 9:16 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
11:34 to 11:59 a.m., 623 15th st. SW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Sept. 4
12:37 to 1:01 p.m., 300 5th St. NE
Sept. 5
5:26 to 5:56 p.m., 780 29th st. NE.
Sept. 7
8:26 to 8:41 p.m., 1700 NE Loop 286.
Haz-Mat Incident
Sept. 4
11:29 p.m., to 12:03 a.m., 1400 E. Washington St.
Sept. 7
8:12 to 8:21 a.m., 19th Street Se/Jackson Street.
Public Service
Sept. 4
8:11 to 8:36 a.m., 3281 Hubbard St.
2:34 to 2:53 p.m., 160 28th St. NW.
Sept. 5
3:59 to 4:08 a.m., 1388 W. Kaufman St.
10:21 to 10:33 a.m., 2449 Simpson St.
1:38 to 1:51 p.m., 1160 Fairfax St.
4:54 to 5:02 p.m., 2220 Bella Vista Drive.
8:19 to 8:45 p.m., 2401 Lamar Ave.
Sept. 7
6:55 to 7:10 a.m., 344 Hearon St.
11:03 to 11:22 a.m., 2975 Hubbard St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.