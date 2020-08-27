Paris police spoke with a complainant of an assault at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday. The complainant reported he had been assaulted with a club by a named suspect on June 10. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.