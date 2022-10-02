Alvin Currey Jones, 82, of the Caviness community, left the ties of this earthly home for his eternal home on Thursday, Sep. 29, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services have been set for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home at 2 p.m., with friends Gary Jones, Trevor Clenney, Kevin Brown and Nathan Bell officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel.
Currey was born on Jan. 19, 1940, to Lee F. and Lillie Mae Stailey Jones. He was baptized at Bonham Street Church of Christ and at his death was still a member there. With a lot of encouragement, he spoke his first message on a Wednesday night and from that time on he loved to preach. He was the last preacher at Roxton before they were forced to close their doors. He then went to serve at Reno, Bogata and any place there was a need.
Next to loving his church work, he loved his place at Forest Chapel. He loved working, fishing and hunting with his son, Wade. Every Saturday was spent as a family day with his daughter, Tammye, grandchildren and in-laws cooking out, playing 42, hiking, fishing, etc.
Moving back to Paris in 1962, his first job was with Southern Paper Box, Champion Packaging, Merico Packaging, all on Center Street next to Westinghouse and he retired from Phillips Lighting, where he served as business manager and president of the IBEW Union for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved son, Wade; two brothers, Carl and Don; and a half-sister, Julie Jones.
He is survived by his wife of 62 and a half years, Pat; daughter, Tammye Hawkins and husband, David; granddaughter, Jennifer Stone and husband, Chris; grandson, Matthew Hawkins; granddaughter, Julie Roebuck and husband, Dalton; two great-grandchildren, Danielle Stone and Jason Stone; brother, Arthur Jones; sister, Sylvia Covington; two half-brothers, Jeff and Greg Jones; two half-sisters, Janice Ogden and Derida Anderson; sister-in-law, Linda Jones; several nieces and nephews whom he deeply loved; numerous cousins and extended family members; and his precious puppy, Honey.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Hawkins, Matthew Hawkins, Chris Stone, Dalton Roebuck, Jeff Strickland and Gary Jones.
The family wishes to reach out and thank all the On Call Home Health help that have worked with us and for him, especially his nurse, Carla Spann, that has been with him from day one. God bless each of you.
Online condolences may be sent to the Jones family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
