​​Alvin Currey Jones, 82, of the Caviness community, left the ties of this earthly home for his eternal home on Thursday, Sep. 29, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services have been set for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home at 2 p.m., with friends Gary Jones, Trevor Clenney, Kevin Brown and Nathan Bell officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel.

