Enrollment is now open for two toddler classes next fall at Central Day School, according to an announcement by Pamela Brown, director of Christian education at Central Presbyterian Church, 309 S. Church St.
“We now have two class offerings, one for children six months to 2 years old and another for children ages 2 years and older,” Brown said.
A Music Maker class for babies six months to 2 years old is planned to help language brain development and socialization experiences through singing and dancing. The class meets once a week on Tuesdays from 8:45-9:30 a.m.
A Mommy and Me class for children ages 2 and older is more structured to help prepare children for an easier transition into the 3-year-old program. The class meets once a week on Wednesdays from 8:45-10 a.m.
Each class costs $50 a month with a $10 non-refundable registration fee. To register for the 2021-2022 school year, call 903-784-0829.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.