Easter activities for kids this year might not be so easy to find, but there are some out there.
The City of Paris’s Department of Parks and Recreation will host its annual Easter egg hunt this Saturday at 2 p.m. at Wade Park, 2400 East Price St. Recreation Supervisor Bridget Domingeaux said a total of 8,000 plastic, candy-filled eggs will be scattered throughout the city park for the enjoyment of kids from ages 0 to 12.
“In previous years, we have had an average of about 100 kids in each of the age groups hunting for eggs in this event,” Domengeaux said. “There will be four hunts, with more eggs scattered for each age group from one end of the park to the other. There will also be a total of three golden eggs out on the grounds. If a child finds a golden egg, they can bring it to me right then, and they get to choose one of three Easter Baskets we will have on hand.”
There is no fee to participate in the city’s annual Easter egg hunt. Children ages 0 to 3 years will begin hunting at 2 p.m.; only one adult may accompany each child in this age group to help them as they search. Children ages 4 to 6 will hunt at 2:30 p.m., ages 7 to 9 will hunt at 3 p.m., and ages 10 to 12 will hunt at 3:30 p.m.
Also on hand at the annual egg hunt will be the Easter Bunny to visit with the kids, as well as a walking, waving Carrot.
Wade Park, one of the city’s largest and most popular parks, is ADA accessible with a roller-hockey rink, backstops, a pavilion with picnic tables, restrooms and a water fountain. Two separate playgrounds are provided for toddlers and school-age children. There is also space equipped with soccer goals for athletic activities.
Last year, Paris’s Maxey House State Historical Site, a popular stop on the local annual egg hunt circuit, hosted an egg hunt for the children of the city, but this year, after a year of lockdown and social distancing, the state’s easing of Covid restriction came a little too late.
“We are not having our annual egg hunt this year,” said Kristi Lee, office manager at the site. “When we got word we were free to resume our activities, it was too late to get everything arranged. We did have a small-scale event featuring pictures with the Easter Bunny last weekend, but not the egg hunt. Hopefully, next year, we can do it, but not this year.”
Lee said the Maxey House will resume its schedule of public events in the near future.
Through Sunday, HealthCare Express in Paris continues its contactless egg hunt featuring eggs with scannable QR codes hidden in the city’s parks, public locations and in family-friendly businesses. Participants are to scan the codes, remember the passwords that appear and go to the HCE Facebook page to enter the passwords online for a chance at a grand prize basket.
In addition to Easter Sunday services, a number of local churches are planning egg hunts for their members this weekend. Check with your church for more information on these planned events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.