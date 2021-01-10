Irene Evelyn Alston, 78, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m.Monday, Jan. 11, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Interment is to follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Irene, the daughter of Samuel D. Hansley and Goldie Wills Hansley, was born on Aug. 9, 1942, on Tiger Hill in Henryetta, Oklahoma. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1962 and married Jessie Carl Alston on her 27th birthday. Aug. 9, 1969, at Trenton First Baptist Church where she was a member for more than 60 years. She retired from National Banner in Honey Grove in 2008, after 16 years. She loved to work jigsaw puzzles, play hand-held card games and watch Hallmark movies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie in 2001; her parents; one sister, Gracie Box; and two brothers, John and Frank Hansley.
Survivors include a son, Scotty Carl Alston, of the home; a daughter, Lisa Long and her husband, Mike, of Paris; a grandson, Timothy Wade Alston (whom she raised) and his fiance, Ashley, of Paris; grandsons, Donald Ray Long and Richard Carl Long; great-grandson, Alaster Walker of Paris; a sister, Elsie Nagel, of Scott City, Kansas; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Fry-Gibbs. Memorials can be sent to the funeral home.
