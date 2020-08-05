Homer Lawson, 79, of Powderly passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday Aug. 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with Brian Hall and Brad Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Homer was born on June 6, 1941, in Brownwood, Texas, a son of Foy and Nettie Gober Lawson.
He married Deborah Young on Jan. 24, 1975, in Paris.
He retired from the road construction business having worked for Hodges and Sons Construction. He loved playing his guitar and singing gospel hymns. He served his country in the Army and was a member of Grant Full Gospel Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Foy and Nettie Lawson; daughter, Lillian Lawson; brothers, Kenneth, Gene, Damon Lawson; and a sister, Virginia Thrash.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah Lawson; children, Earl Lawson and wife, Terri, of Elton, Kentucky, Diana Morgan and husband, Dale, of Paris, Joe Lawson and Tori Todd, of Slate Shoals, Ronny Young and wife, Ginger, of Brownwood, John Young and wife, Shelly, of Midland, Steve Young and wife, Stephanie, of Odessa; grandchildren, Jason Lawson, Brice Lawson, Jordan Morgan, Chandler Morgan, Bailey Lawson, Isaac Lawson, Cody Young, Eric Young, Suzanne Young, Raistlin Young; brother, Paul Lawson; and sister, Ruth Wolfe.
Pallbearers will be Chandler Morgan, Jordan Morgan, Dale Morgan, Cody Young, Bailey Lawson, Colton Young and Isaac Lawson.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
